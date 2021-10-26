Risk of encountering Covid in any situation at the moment is as high as it’s ever been for some according to Director of Public Health in the South East

The risk of encountering Covid in any situation at the moment is as high as it’s ever been.

That’s the message today from the Director of Public Health in the South East who says there is still room for improvement in vaccination figures.

Carmel Mullaney says we are doing brilliantly with most eligible for the vaccine having received it.

But she says the rates could be better and she warned that infection numbers locally have been rising. (See the most recent figures for the seven Local Electoral Areas in Carlow and Kilkenny here and the latest figures for St Luke’s Hospital here).

Listen back to her conversation with our Eimear Ní Bhraonáin on KCLR Live earlier here: