Carlow Town bigger than Kilkenny City according to new census figures

Carlow Town has passed out Kilkenny City when it comes to population size, according to new census figures.

The 2022 data shows that Carlow Town’s population is at 27,351 while Kilkenny’s is at 27,184.

Carlow’s figures do include the Graiguecullen portion of the town, however.

They’re both in 7th and 8th place in the top 10 towns in the county with Drogheda the biggest at over 44,000.

Ennis, at just under 28,000 was the largest in Munster.

