Carlow Volunteer Centre gearing up for their annual Volunteer Recognition Awards
It takes place at the Seven Oaks Hotel on 10th November
Do you know a volunteer that deserves to be recognised?
Carlow Volunteer Centre are holding their annual Volunteer Recognition Awards in the Seven Oaks in Carlow on 10th November.
These awards are a recognition of the many individuals and groups who work to help others and support their community.
Member of the organisation Sinéad Kirwan tells KCLR you just have to be someone who helps those around you in order to be nominated …