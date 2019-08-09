Carlow Woman Asks Council to Address the Issue of People Cycling on Footpaths

A call’s been made for something to be done about people who cycle on footpaths.

A Carlow woman knocked down by two cyclists at the weekend is calling on politicians & gardaí to come up with a solution to people cycling on footpaths.

Gemma Flood, says she was hit on Sunday night while coming out of a shop on the Staplestown Road. Shop staff, gardaí and others rushed to her aid but she wasn’t badly hurt.

Gemma Flood says she was hit on Sunday night while coming out of Gala on the Staplestown Road. Shop staff, gardaí and others rushed to her aid but she wasn’t badly hurt.

However, Gemma’s been telling KCLR News something needs to be done before someone is badly injured.