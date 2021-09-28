KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Carlow woman proposed to head up Greyhound Racing Ireland

She could be in the position by next January

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 28/09/2021
Image Derbhla O'Brien from USIT.ie

A Carlow woman has been proposed as the new CEO of Greyhound Racing Ireland.

Dearbhla O’Brien from Carlow Town, is currently CEO of WorkandTravel.ie and was formerly Managing Director and CEO of USIT Ireland.

The appointment has to be submitted to the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine for approval.

But if given the go-ahead she would take up her position in January next year.

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 28/09/2021