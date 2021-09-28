KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Carlow woman proposed to head up Greyhound Racing Ireland
She could be in the position by next January
A Carlow woman has been proposed as the new CEO of Greyhound Racing Ireland.
Dearbhla O’Brien from Carlow Town, is currently CEO of WorkandTravel.ie and was formerly Managing Director and CEO of USIT Ireland.
The appointment has to be submitted to the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine for approval.
But if given the go-ahead she would take up her position in January next year.