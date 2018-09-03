Carlow's Éamonn Tracey claims third World Ploughing Championship title
John Whelan and Éamonn Tracey | Photo: National Ploughing on Twitter

Carlow ploughman Éamonn Tracey is the World Ploughing Champion.

The competitions were taking place in Germany over the weekend and last night the Garryhill man reclaimed the Golden Plough.

He narrowly missed out on the top spot in the world last year and the year before but not this time!

This is Éamonn’s third win in the conventional class, while his teammate, Wexford man, John Whelan won silver in the reversible class.

