Case of missing Kilkenny woman Jo Jo Dullard upgraded to a murder investigation

The case of missing Kilkenny woman Jo Jo Dullard has been upgraded to a murder investigation.

The 21 year old went missing from Moone in Co Kildare as she was making her way back to Callan 25 years ago in November 1995.

KCLR News understands that the status of her case changed following an examination by the Serious Crime Review Team.

Kathleen Bergin, sister of Jo Jo Dollard says she accepts she is dead.

She says she wants to bring Jo Jo home and lay her to rest:

“Please find it in your heart to come forward, Jo Jo was on her way home that night, her journey was cut short, she did not deserve what happened to her on that night, you can help Jo Jo finish that journey, and bring her home to us and lay her to rest beside mam and dad”.