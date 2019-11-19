Cash & jewellery stolen in spate of weekend burglaries in Kilkenny

Engagement rings and other very valuable jewellery were among the items stolen during a spate of burglaries in County Kilkenny.

On Friday morning, cash boxes were stolen following a break-in at a beauty salon on Friary Street in the city.

On Saturday, three incidents happened in the Kilree area of Bennettsbridge.

The first was a burglary between 3pm and 10.30pm when the rear window of a house was forced open, the rooms were ransacked and a number of items – including an iPhone 7 – were taken.

The second was a short time later, when again a rear window was forced and this time jewellery including an engagement ring was stolen.

The third incident in that area is believed to be linked to the burglaries, when someone rammed through a gate and then drove around a field causing damage to cattle wire and fencing.

A house was also broken into in Kilderry, Johnswell on Saturday evening but nothing was taken.

There was also a burglary was in Smithstown, Maddoxtown, overnight on Saturday into Sunday.

The contents of a safe were taken which included a gold eternity ring, a wedding ring, an engagement ring and a pearl necklace.

Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to contact any Garda station.