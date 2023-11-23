Cash taken from County Carlow pub during break-in

Cash was taken from a County Carlow pub during a break-in.

The discovery was made this day last week at the Boland’s on Hacketstown’s main street.

Garda Noelle Curran has told KCLR; “Break-in to the living quarters of that licensed premises between 5:20pm on the 15th and 4pm on the 16th, that’s between Wednesday and Thursday, it’s hard to tell when exactly it was but between Wednesday evening and Thursday evening, and a male suspect it appears entered through a yard at the back of the premises and a quantity of cash was taken”.

She adds; “Somebody may have been passing that might have dashcam footage, may have picked up something unusual, again we’re talking about doorbell footage, CCTV, any witnesses that may have been passing, if it was in the evening time there’d still be people out and about just contact Carlow gardaí if anybody has information”.

The number to ring is 059 9136620.