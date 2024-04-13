Gardaí are investigating after cash was stolen from two cars in Carlow recently.

The incidents happened after the hours of darkness on Wednesday night, or in the early hours of Thursday morning on the 3rd or 4th April.

Two cars parked in the driveway of private house at Cois Dara on the Tullow Road in Carlow were entered and sums of cash were taken.

Garda Noelle Curran has this appeal…

“Contact Gardai in Carlow if anyone at CCTV, dash cam or doorbell footage in the area or if anybody saw anyone acting suspiciously. We say this all the time, in housing estates don’t be afraid to ring in if you’re on your way to work, on the way home from work, and you see somebody loitering around. Please ring in and let us know.”