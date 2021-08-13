Castlecomer Post Office is relocating to a new spot in the County Kilkenny town

The post office in Castlecomer is on the move.

It’ll be shutting down at its current location at the end of the month.

The 27th of August will be its last day operating at its current location on Chatsworth Street. As happened in Callan recently (more on that here) it’s set to reopen across the road in its new supermarket home on Monday the 30th.

Willie Forde is the owner of that outlet, Eurospar on the Square, and has been telling KCLR Lunch “That weekend it’s changing over into our store, we’ve just totally refurbished the unit beside the shop and we’re going to have a brand new post office there; now Helen is staying on, Anna May is retiring and I’d like to wish her and Dick happy retirement at this stage they’ve been there for generations, but it’s more or less the same as it always was, the same service, in newer surroundings, but the same people will be serving them”.

He adds “They’ve won many awards and everything so we’ve a hard act to follow in keeping up to Anna May and the girls and the team’s standards that’s why it’s important we kept the staff on and we were very anxious to do that, it’s a very important service for the area”.