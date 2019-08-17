Cats among the Premier pigeons: Kilkenny girls infiltrate Tipperary school choir for tonight’s ‘Up for the Match’!

There’ll be a couple of Cats among the Premier pigeons tonight!

Both Kilkenny and Tipperary will be well represented in RTÉ for tonight’s ‘Up for the Match’ programme, but the Presentation Choir from Thurles might actually tip(p) the balance in Kilkenny’s favour!

There will be two local girls – Sarah Curran from Johnstown and Kate Doyle from Galmoy – hiding in the group.

Speaking to KCLR News today, Sarah says she’s still supporting the Cats and refuses to be accepted as an honourary Tipp woman:

“No, not at all! No, no. I’m just singing with the school choir, but sure I’ll be singing the Rose of Mooncoin after the match hopefully anyway.”

When asked if she’d be donning the blue and gold for the show, she said, “No, we’ll be wearing our school uniform but I think they might be giving us some flags and some Tipp gear… but I might try and sneak a bit of black and amber on!”

The girls will be performing alongside past-pupil of the Presentation, and former member of girl group The Saturdays, Úna Healy.