‘Cats’ once again Croke Park bound as Kilkenny Senior Camogie side in All-Ireland Final

Thousands of Cats are once again Dublin bound as the Camogie All-Ireland final takes place today.

It’s hoped around 25,000 people will turn up in Croke Park as Kilkenny prepare to take on Galway in the senior decider from 4.15pm.

There’s a total of five counties represented today between the Junior, Intermediate & Senior finals.

Sheila Norris is Chair of Kilkenny Camogie County Board and says they need as many people as possible to show up:

“Absolutely. Croke Park are trying to break the magic 25,000 mark, so hopefully we will.

“Kerry and Limerick are also involved in the Junior tie and Galway and Westmeath in the intermediate. So hopefully we’ll break the 25,000 mark.”

We’ll have full live commentary of the senior decider here on KCLR.