Celebrations as Kilkenny Presentation Secondary School take home prize at BT Young Scientist

The celebrations are continuing today, for the students and teachers of Presentation Secondary School in Kilkenny.

A group of Transition Year students from the school, aided by their Science teachers, won 1st place in the Social and Behavioural Sciences Intermediate group category at the BT Young Scientist Exhibition in the RDS.

Their project, titled ‘A Look into Our Minds; When Are We At Our Most Dangerous?’, was highly commended by judges.

It wasn’t the only local success at the event, as a group representing Tullow Community School also picked up an award for their display.

One of the teachers involved with the project, Lisa Carey, explains “any secondary school science teacher is well aware of the work invloved in any BT Young Scientist project. As part of this years approach we formed a BT Young Scientist Team which was composed of four teachers including myself, Craig Butler, Nora Green and Aoife Conneely who was the lead teacher associated with the winning project.”

Morette Aylward, one of the students involved says “our project was about riskiness in teenagers and peer pressure. We created a code which had unique questions. Every answer belonged to a different question which we used to test the dangerousness of teenagers.”

Meanwhile, student Roisin McElwee, said she couldn’t believe it when the announcement was made that they had won.