Census enumerators due in Carlow and Kilkenny to collect forms which were filled last night

Everyone who stayed in Carlow or Kilkenny last night should have filled out a census form.

Census 2022 is the 26th one since the records started in 1841 and we’re legally required to complete them honestly so the government and provide the right levels of service depending on need.

Forms have to be collected by the 6th of May, with enumerators due to stop by between today, Monday 4th April, and the 6th of May.

