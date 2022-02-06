Centenary of James Stephens Barracks in Kilkenny to be celebrated today

The centenary handover of James Stephens Barracks in Kilkenny from British forces is being commemorated today.

The third Infantry Battalion of the Irish Defence Forces, who are based in James Stephens Barracks, will lead the days events to mark the handover which took place on the 7th February 1922.

Members of the public are invited to attend an open day starting at 11.30am, which includes live music , a weapons and vehicles display, and military heritage stalls.

A parade will leave Kilkenny Castle at 12 noon and will go up John Street and into John Stephens Barracks and will be followed by a wreath laying ceremony on the main square.

Those attending are reminded that you’ll need photo ID and have to sign in at the main gate as it’s a working military Barracks.