Ceol Anocht: Interview : Anna Mitchell (Some Rise Some Fall) : 27/1/2021)

It’s been quite a while since Anna Mitchell has been in KCLR, around the time of the release of her last album. This self titled album showed a musically roving eye, moving subtly from the more strict confines of country music but that said, Anna’s voice is as clear and appealing, the songs as crafted and the sound as sympathetic as ever. She’s always been a collaborator and we caught up with her to discuss her latest project.

Fast forward to 2020 and Anna’s become part of an interesting musical project “Some Rise Some Fall” which is an ever evolving collective bringing together artists and vocalists such as John Blek, Rowan, Anna, Kevin Herron, Marlene Enright and a large cast of musicians with producer Brian Casey, videographer Allie Glynn and artist Riona NI Riagain , all with the aim to interpret & reimagine songs for unique new recordings. The latest release, “Funny Time Of Year” is a song written by Beth Gibbons (of Portishead ) and Paul Webb ( Rustin Man, formerly of Talk Talk ) that was originally released on their ‘Out Of Season’ album in 2002.

Anna and her band recorded this at Wavefield Studios and is the lead single from the forthcoming ‘No Simple Highway’ – to be released on Feb 26th – examines grief, loss and enduring love.

Anna talks to me about lockdown, her current projects and how she became part of the project and how she chose this particular song.

This album is the creative vision of Michael Fitzgerald (FITZZ Records) who established the SomeRiseSomeFall collective to highlight the transformative powers of music and collaboration. The album pairs carefully selected songs and performers and features all new interpretations of songs. FITZZ Records funds community projects with all proceeds going towards assisting organisations to help those facing mental health and other challenges.