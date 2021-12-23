Ceol Anocht: Interview : Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh : 21/12/2021

I had a chance to speak with Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh about this very special musical project. In the middle of (and perhaps in spite of) all the restrictions in place at the time, a highly talented group of creatives came together to produce a very special event.

The Róisín ReImagined concert brought together Muireann and the combined talents of the Irish Chamber Orchestra, featuring soloists Dónal O’Connor, Mick O’Brien, Aisling Ennis, Cormac McCarthy and Caitríona Frost.

We chatted about restrictions, opportunities and the process of recording songs in the midst of covid. We rambled (well, me more than anything) so discuss the topic of interpretation, tradition and the new realities. Plans are under way for live performances and vinyl releases.

This performance was filmed in St. Canice’s Cathedral, Kilkenny City, during this year’s Kilkenny Arts Festival. Róisín ReImagined will air Monday December 27 th 2021 on TG4 & www.TG4.tv at 20.15hrs.