Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #138 – 14/5/2019

Martin Bridgeman 15/05/2019
Ceol Anocht with Martin Bridgeman
Ceol Anocht with Martin Bridgeman

Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 16/5/2019

…and here’s the playlist:

Knock Me Off My Feet SOAK
Black & Amber A Lazarus Soul
Don’t Let Go Xander Hollow
Border Boys Fields
One Big Star Roy Thompson
Fragments Amateur Pharmacy
I Won’t Do That The Ronan Gallagher Band
Metal Railings A Lazarus Soul
Enigma Code VariationsI & II The Magnetic Pets
Sonora Telephone Explosions
Shifting Gears Míde Houlihan
Mid Air Flo McSweeney
Deflector Ghostking Is Dead
Break Free SYML
Midnight Mission Bill Shanley
Close