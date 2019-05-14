Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #138 – 14/5/2019
Tonight’s show will be available on the KCLR App until 16/5/2019
…and here’s the playlist:
|Knock Me Off My Feet
|SOAK
|Black & Amber
|A Lazarus Soul
|Don’t Let Go
|Xander Hollow
|Border Boys
|Fields
|One Big Star
|Roy Thompson
|Fragments
|Amateur Pharmacy
|I Won’t Do That
|The Ronan Gallagher Band
|Metal Railings
|A Lazarus Soul
|Enigma Code VariationsI & II
|The Magnetic Pets
|Sonora
|Telephone Explosions
|Shifting Gears
|Míde Houlihan
|Mid Air
|Flo McSweeney
|Deflector
|Ghostking Is Dead
|Break Free
|SYML
|Midnight Mission
|Bill Shanley