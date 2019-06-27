Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #150 – 27/6/2019

Martin Bridgeman 28/06/2019
Ceol Anocht

…and here’s the playlist:

Goodbye Hawaii Emma Langford
Louisana Dean Maywood
Come Find Me Mick Flannery
Chico’s Bodega Bedrooms
Oil And Water LemonCello
Sailor Boy M. Cambridge
Nothing Free Banyah
The Silver Dollar Dean Maywood
Reverb One Day In August
Treehouse Constant Supply
Geasa Róisín Seoighe
Though Humble The Banquet Eleanor McEvoy
The Fool Jane Willow
The Sound Of Bells Pat Coldrick

 

