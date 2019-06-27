Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #150 – 27/6/2019
Tonight’s show will be available on the KCLR App until 2/7/2019
…and here’s the playlist:
|Goodbye Hawaii
|Emma Langford
|Louisana
|Dean Maywood
|Come Find Me
|Mick Flannery
|Chico’s Bodega
|Bedrooms
|Oil And Water
|LemonCello
|Sailor Boy
|M. Cambridge
|Nothing Free
|Banyah
|The Silver Dollar
|Dean Maywood
|Reverb
|One Day In August
|Treehouse
|Constant Supply
|Geasa
|Róisín Seoighe
|Though Humble The Banquet
|Eleanor McEvoy
|The Fool
|Jane Willow
|The Sound Of Bells
|Pat Coldrick