Ceol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #162 – 8/8/2019
Tonight’s show will be available on the KCLR App until 13/8/2019
and here’s the playlist:
|Feel It
|Claire Z
|Johnny Jukebox
|The Radiators From Space
|Bitches Are Like Waves
|Vulpynes
|Maybe
|SOAK
|Conversations
|INSMNIAC
|Long Live Rock & Roll
|Henry McCulluogh’s Fusiliers
|Endless Summer
|The Rising
|Song Of The Faithful Departed
|The Radiators From Space
|In The Spring
|Ken O’Duffy
|Pure Happiness
|Boy One
|Strangers
|Shrug Life
|Night Visiting Song 2-2
|Mark Waldron Hyden
|The Watchmaker
|Slide