Ceol Anocht: Show #162 – 8/8/2019

Martin Bridgeman 08/08/2019
Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 13/8/2019

and here’s the playlist:

Feel It Claire Z
Johnny Jukebox The Radiators From Space
Bitches Are Like Waves Vulpynes
Maybe SOAK
Conversations INSMNIAC
Long Live Rock & Roll Henry McCulluogh’s Fusiliers
Endless Summer The Rising
Song Of The Faithful Departed The Radiators From Space
In The Spring Ken O’Duffy
Pure Happiness Boy One
Strangers Shrug Life
Night Visiting Song 2-2 Mark Waldron Hyden
The Watchmaker Slide
