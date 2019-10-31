Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #184 – 31/10/2019
Tonight’s show will be available on the KCLR App until 5/11/2019
…and here’s the playlist:
|Wait
|Little Routes
|Love Is Only For The Fools
|Jimmy’s Cousin
|Bonfire Of Dantes
|Vickers Vimy
|You Know It
|Trainee Bob
|Jesus Christ And The Holy Ghost
|The Southern Fold
|Honest
|Barry Jay Hughes
|DIY
|Elkin
|I’ll Never Love Again
|Jimmy’s Cousin
|Solitary
|Lilla Vargen
|Under Clery’s Clock
|The Radiators From Space
|The Brokenheart
|Diarmuid J. Kennedy
|All Night
|St. Alban
|Further Than Memory
|Caoimhín Ó’Raghallaigh & Thomas Bartlett