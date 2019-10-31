Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #184 – 31/10/2019

Martin Bridgeman 31/10/2019
Ceol Anocht

Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 5/11/2019

…and here’s the playlist:

Wait Little Routes
Love Is Only For The Fools Jimmy’s Cousin
Bonfire Of Dantes Vickers Vimy
You Know It Trainee Bob
Jesus Christ And The Holy Ghost The Southern Fold
Honest Barry Jay Hughes
DIY Elkin
I’ll Never Love Again Jimmy’s Cousin
Solitary Lilla Vargen
Under Clery’s Clock The Radiators From Space
The Brokenheart Diarmuid J. Kennedy
All Night St. Alban
Further Than Memory Caoimhín Ó’Raghallaigh & Thomas Bartlett
Close