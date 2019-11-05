Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #185 – 5/11/2019
Tonight’s show will be available on the KCLR App until 7/11/2019
…and here’s the playlist:
|Deep Blue
|Mango X MathMan_Ft_LisaHannigan
|Hold Back The Sun
|The Southern Fold
|Damp Breath
|Bitch Falcon
|Holding On
|Orian
|Leave It All Behind
|Gypsies On The Autobahn
|Bad Things
|Aleigh
|Worlds Apart
|Gráinne Cotter
|Blood Of Life
|The Southern Fold
|I Courted A Wee Girl
|Ye Vagabonds
|The Wren
|Lisa O’Neill
|Minnie
|Pádraig Jack
|Without You
|Eckho
|Take The Wheel
|Daithí
|Síocháin agus Suaimhneas / Dáithi’s Dance
|Mullholland & McCluskey