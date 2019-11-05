Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #185 – 5/11/2019

Martin Bridgeman 05/11/2019
…and here’s the playlist:

Deep Blue Mango X MathMan_Ft_LisaHannigan
Hold Back The Sun The Southern Fold
Damp Breath Bitch Falcon
Holding On Orian
Leave It All Behind Gypsies On The Autobahn
Bad Things Aleigh
Worlds Apart Gráinne Cotter
Blood Of Life The Southern Fold
I Courted A Wee Girl Ye Vagabonds
The Wren Lisa O’Neill
Minnie Pádraig Jack
Without You Eckho
Take The Wheel Daithí
Síocháin agus Suaimhneas / Dáithi’s Dance Mullholland & McCluskey
