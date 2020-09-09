Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol AnochtKCLR Blog
Ceol Anocht: Show #285 – 17/9/2020
From The Music Room
|Big Man
|FYNCH Ft. Local Boy
|No Jericho
|Mary Coughlan
|Stop The Lights
|Gemma Dunleavy
|Truth Or Dare
|Bronagh Gallagher
|Jesus Christ & The Holy Ghost (Not Taken In Vain)
|The Southern Fold
|Brutal Lottery
|Wyvern Lingo
|Holy Grail
|Denise Chaila
|Safe And Sound
|Mary Coughlan
|Devices
|nicha
|Murmuration (Cliché Song #1)
|Eileen Gogan & The Instructions
|Yes Music Does Have The Right To Children
|Eileen Gogan
|Out Of Harms Way
|Arrivalists
|I Can’t See You, Where Did You Go
|Mark Waldron-Hyden