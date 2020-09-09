Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol AnochtKCLR Blog

Ceol Anocht: Show #285 – 17/9/2020

From The Music Room

Avatar Martin Bridgeman 10/09/2020
Ceol Anocht - Music Room
Ceol Anocht - Music Room

Big Man FYNCH Ft. Local Boy
No Jericho Mary Coughlan
Stop The Lights Gemma Dunleavy
Truth Or Dare Bronagh Gallagher
Jesus Christ & The Holy Ghost (Not Taken In Vain) The Southern Fold
Brutal Lottery Wyvern Lingo
Holy Grail Denise Chaila
Safe And Sound Mary Coughlan
Devices nicha
Murmuration (Cliché Song #1) Eileen Gogan & The Instructions
Yes Music Does Have The Right To Children Eileen Gogan
Out Of Harms Way Arrivalists
I Can’t See You, Where Did You Go Mark Waldron-Hyden
Close