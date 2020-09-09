Ceol Anocht: Show #285 – 17/9/2020

Big Man FYNCH Ft. Local Boy

No Jericho Mary Coughlan

Stop The Lights Gemma Dunleavy

Truth Or Dare Bronagh Gallagher

Jesus Christ & The Holy Ghost (Not Taken In Vain) The Southern Fold

Brutal Lottery Wyvern Lingo

Holy Grail Denise Chaila

Safe And Sound Mary Coughlan

Devices nicha

Murmuration (Cliché Song #1) Eileen Gogan & The Instructions

Yes Music Does Have The Right To Children Eileen Gogan

Out Of Harms Way Arrivalists