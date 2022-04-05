Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #446 – 6/4/2022

Music Room Sessions

Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman05/04/2022

Fade Away Arctic Lights Ft. Cat Dowling
Limerick John Hegarty
Studio 54 Cooks But We’re Chefs
Robbing Peter We Are Aerials
What Did They Know Zoid (Feat. Miriam Ingram)
Between Your Teeth Ailbhe Reddy
Love You Senseless Niamh Regan
Eventide John Hegarty
Calling Me Home Rhiannon Giddens & Francesco Turrisi
Heavy Lifting One Day International
Zozulya Baba Yarga
Go Away and Come Back Hither Ye Vagabonds
Excerpt from Cello Suite No 1 – Prelude Chris Newman
