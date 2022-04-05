Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #446 – 6/4/2022
Music Room Sessions
|Fade Away
|Arctic Lights Ft. Cat Dowling
|Limerick
|John Hegarty
|Studio 54
|Cooks But We’re Chefs
|Robbing Peter
|We Are Aerials
|What Did They Know
|Zoid (Feat. Miriam Ingram)
|Between Your Teeth
|Ailbhe Reddy
|Love You Senseless
|Niamh Regan
|Eventide
|John Hegarty
|Calling Me Home
|Rhiannon Giddens & Francesco Turrisi
|Heavy Lifting
|One Day International
|Zozulya
|Baba Yarga
|Go Away and Come Back Hither
|Ye Vagabonds
|Excerpt from Cello Suite No 1 – Prelude
|Chris Newman