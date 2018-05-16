Ceol Anocht: Show #45 - 15/5/2018
Martin Bridgeman 2 hours ago
Tonight’s show will  be available on the Irish RadioPlayer App until 17/5/2018

…and here’s the playlist:

Thirty Somethings Gavin Glass
Four Out Of Five Arctic Monkeys
Country Boy Albert Lee
Imagine Us On The Sun The Hot Sprockets
Love In Wartime Birds Of Chicago
That Loving Touch Freddie White
Karoline Girls Names
Going Down Starry Eyed And Laughing
Starry Eyes The Records
Twin Peaks Saint Sister
Fall Away Aerynn
The Ariel Hornpipe / Eleanor Kane’s Hornpipe Manus Maguire
Kansas Talos
Ashes to Ashes Freddie White
Songs Know More About Us Than We Do Roy Thompson
Empire Of Old Hidden Highways
Ain’t No Cure For Love Jennifer Warnes
At The End Of A Winding Day The Hedge Schools
Lighthouse, Lights Out Hedge Schools
Sunshine’s Better John Martyn
Pain The War On Drugs
Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence Ryuichi Sakamoto
An Gleanntáin Álainn Manus Maguire

 

