Ceol Anocht: Show #45 – 15/5/2018
Tonight’s show will be available on the Irish RadioPlayer App until 17/5/2018
…and here’s the playlist:
|Thirty Somethings
|Gavin Glass
|Four Out Of Five
|Arctic Monkeys
|Country Boy
|Albert Lee
|Imagine Us On The Sun
|The Hot Sprockets
|Love In Wartime
|Birds Of Chicago
|That Loving Touch
|Freddie White
|Karoline
|Girls Names
|Going Down
|Starry Eyed And Laughing
|Starry Eyes
|The Records
|Twin Peaks
|Saint Sister
|Fall Away
|Aerynn
|The Ariel Hornpipe / Eleanor Kane’s Hornpipe
|Manus Maguire
|Kansas
|Talos
|Ashes to Ashes
|Freddie White
|Songs Know More About Us Than We Do
|Roy Thompson
|Empire Of Old
|Hidden Highways
|Ain’t No Cure For Love
|Jennifer Warnes
|At The End Of A Winding Day
|The Hedge Schools
|Lighthouse, Lights Out
|Hedge Schools
|Sunshine’s Better
|John Martyn
|Pain
|The War On Drugs
|Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence
|Ryuichi Sakamoto
|An Gleanntáin Álainn
|Manus Maguire