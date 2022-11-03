Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #506 – 3/11/2022

Music Room Sessions

Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman03/11/2022

Alive FĒNIX
Upon That Hill Cursed Murphy Versus the Resistance
Looking For You (Radio Edit) Dashoda
Far Away Tom O’Donovan
Another Round The Scratch
Shy Marie Keane
Chaos Slightly Dishevelled
Sometimes You Sing A Dark Song Cursed Murphy Versus the Resistance
God Knows Ellen Arthur Blyth
What I’ve Been Promising Myles McCormack
No Shade In The Shadow Of The Cross Scullion
Beckett Joseph Chester
Her First Crios Myles O’Reilly
