Ceol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #530 – 24/1/2023

Music Room Sessions

Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman22/01/2023

Raise The Road Kila
I Haven’t Got A Clue Meltybrains
Local High Roller Kill ‘Em Charlie
Oasis Abe Soare
The Age Of Cling featuring Will Sergeant (Cling Clang Version by Jacknife Lee) Telefís
Danny McCoy Doctor Millar
Louisiana Sarah Buckley
Ease That Mind Meltybrains
Dreaming in Another Language Arborist
Silver Seed Lisa O’Neill
The Ritual Niall McCabe
Brother Blue Molly O’Mahony
The Sun Always Shines On Arbutus Place. Myles O’Reilly [Indistinct Chatter]
Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman22/01/2023