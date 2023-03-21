Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #546 – 21/3/2023
Music Room Sessions
|Alabaster Skin
|Arborist
|Damage
|Ailbhe Reddy
|Roll With It
|The Remedy Club
|Famine
|Echotal
|Mercury (In Retrograde)
|Greg MacLennan
|Do Them Proud
|Caoivin
|Why Won’t The World Stop Turning
|Mairtín Torpey
|Last to Leave
|Ailbhe Reddy
|Moving Forward
|Burnchurch
|Praying 2 Angels
|Vernon Jane
|Slieve Gallion Braes
|Daoirí Farrell
|Ode To 34
|Arrivalists
|Falun Gong Dancer featuring Jah Wobble (Dub)
|Telefís Ft. Jah Wobble