Ceol Anocht: Show #546 – 21/3/2023

Music Room Sessions

Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman21/03/2023

Alabaster Skin Arborist
Damage Ailbhe Reddy
Roll With It The Remedy Club
Famine Echotal
Mercury (In Retrograde) Greg MacLennan
Do Them Proud Caoivin
Why Won’t The World Stop Turning Mairtín Torpey
Last to Leave Ailbhe Reddy
Moving Forward Burnchurch
Praying 2 Angels Vernon Jane
Slieve Gallion Braes Daoirí Farrell
Ode To 34 Arrivalists
Falun Gong Dancer featuring Jah Wobble (Dub) Telefís Ft. Jah Wobble
