Ceol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #57 – 17/7/2018
Tonight’s show will be available on the KCLR App until 19/7/2018
…and here’s the playlist:
|Take Me Back
|Evolution Ft. Colleen
|Get Back
|The Beatles
|Hot Empty City
|Dr. Millar
|Another You Another Time
|Jimmy Smyth
|Ballad Of The Pines
|Jonathan Wilson
|Horseshoe Tattoo
|Gavin Glass
|Blink Of An Eye
|Runabay
|Broken English
|Marianne Faithfull
|White Room
|Cream
|Crush
|Owen Denvir
|Ship Go Down
|Natalie Prass
|Nana Jo’s/Murphy’s/Jackson’s
|Edel Fox & Neill Byrne
|Myth
|Jack O’Rourke
|Embers & Fire
|Gavin Glass
|Unspoken Thing
|David Corley
|Cotton To Silk
|Tupelo
|Desire As
|Prefab Sprout
|Land And Water
|Frankenstein Bolts
|The Beach
|Mary Coughlan
|Heist
|Luluc
|Canadee-I-O
|Nic Jones
|Come Home
|Anna Mitchell
|Alleluiah
|Fairground Attraction
|Úna Bhán
|Tommy Guihen