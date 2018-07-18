Ceol Anocht: Show #57 – 17/7/2018
Ceol Anocht: Show #57 – 17/7/2018

Martin Bridgeman 9 mins ago
Ceol Anocht with Martin Bridgeman
Ceol Anocht with Martin Bridgeman

Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 19/7/2018

…and here’s the playlist:

Take Me Back Evolution Ft. Colleen
Get Back The Beatles
Hot Empty City Dr. Millar
Another You Another Time Jimmy Smyth
Ballad Of The Pines Jonathan Wilson
Horseshoe Tattoo Gavin Glass
Blink Of An Eye Runabay
Broken English Marianne Faithfull
White Room Cream
Crush Owen Denvir
Ship Go Down Natalie Prass
Nana Jo’s/Murphy’s/Jackson’s Edel Fox & Neill Byrne
Myth Jack O’Rourke
Embers & Fire Gavin Glass
Unspoken Thing David Corley
Cotton To Silk Tupelo
Desire As Prefab Sprout
Land And Water Frankenstein Bolts
The Beach Mary Coughlan
Heist Luluc
Canadee-I-O Nic Jones
Come Home Anna Mitchell
Alleluiah Fairground Attraction
Úna Bhán Tommy Guihen

 

Martin Bridgeman

