Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol AnochtShows

Ceol Anocht: Show #585 – 8/8/2023

Music Room Sessions

Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman08/08/2023

Take Cover Bantum Ft. Jack O’Rourke
_Ellow Pages GNS
Tears You Cry Nealo – Feat. Shiv & Jehnova
Crash ‘N’ Burn ActionRec
Daylight Roisin El Cherif
Witches Faoi Bhláth
Sweet and Strong Deirdre Murphy
Locked Up GNS
These Days Pa Sheehy
The Answer Is Yes Glen Hansard + Marketa Irglova
Don’t Rush It The Breath
Love Is Another Kind Of Knowing ADT feat Emma Langford
Imogene’s Waltz / Petie Mack’s / The Black and Amber John Doyle & Mick McAuley
Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman08/08/2023