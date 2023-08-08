Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol AnochtShows
Ceol Anocht: Show #585 – 8/8/2023
Music Room Sessions
|Take Cover
|Bantum Ft. Jack O’Rourke
|_Ellow Pages
|GNS
|Tears You Cry
|Nealo – Feat. Shiv & Jehnova
|Crash ‘N’ Burn
|ActionRec
|Daylight
|Roisin El Cherif
|Witches
|Faoi Bhláth
|Sweet and Strong
|Deirdre Murphy
|Locked Up
|GNS
|These Days
|Pa Sheehy
|The Answer Is Yes
|Glen Hansard + Marketa Irglova
|Don’t Rush It
|The Breath
|Love Is Another Kind Of Knowing
|ADT feat Emma Langford
|Imogene’s Waltz / Petie Mack’s / The Black and Amber
|John Doyle & Mick McAuley