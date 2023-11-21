Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol AnochtShows

Ceol Anocht: Show #615 – 21/11/2023

Music Room Sessions

Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman21/11/2023

Overtone Touch Excellent
Love Ya Nealo
Absent Hearted Nealo
Happyness (The Holy Roman Army Remix) Frankenstein Bolts
Before The Fall (Mix 01) The Southern Fold
Online Adventure Col Patterson
Alex Uly
I Saw A Carcrash Ten Speed Racer
On Blanch Interlude Nealo
Tears You Cry Nealo Feat. Jehnova
I Thought I Knew You Joby Fox
The Female Cabin Boy Bring Your Own Hammer With Eileen Gogan
Why Did We Fall In Love Síomha With The RTÉ Concert Orchestra
The Parting Glass Boygenius + Ye Vagabonds
Hermitage / The Orchard Oisín Mac Cinnéide
