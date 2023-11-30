Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol AnochtShows

Ceol Anocht: Show #618 – 30/11/2023

Music Room Sessions

Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman30/11/2023

Drifting Fenix
Care For Me (Carefully) Uly
Echo Everywhere (Tim Brown Remix) Keeley
Online Adventure Col Patterson
Junk Funk Garbage Thee UFO
Nothing As Hard As Love Driven Snow
Forever In My Mind Luan Parle
All The Sins I’ve Forgotten Rafino M.J. Murphy
Boys Soda Blonde
Ornament Anna Mieke
Before The Fall (Mix 01) The Southern Fold
Bríd Óg Ní Mháille An Chéad Ghlúin Eile
In the Days Of Growing Darkness Carole Nelson Trio

 

