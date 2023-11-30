Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol AnochtShows
Ceol Anocht: Show #618 – 30/11/2023
Music Room Sessions
|Drifting
|Fenix
|Care For Me (Carefully)
|Uly
|Echo Everywhere (Tim Brown Remix)
|Keeley
|Online Adventure
|Col Patterson
|Junk Funk Garbage
|Thee UFO
|Nothing As Hard As Love
|Driven Snow
|Forever In My Mind
|Luan Parle
|All The Sins I’ve Forgotten
|Rafino M.J. Murphy
|Boys
|Soda Blonde
|Ornament
|Anna Mieke
|Before The Fall (Mix 01)
|The Southern Fold
|Bríd Óg Ní Mháille
|An Chéad Ghlúin Eile
|In the Days Of Growing Darkness
|Carole Nelson Trio