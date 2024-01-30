Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol AnochtShows
Ceol Anocht: Show #623 – 30/1/2023
Music Room Sessions
|Come Away With Me
|Audrey Bridgeman
|Anyway
|Shane For Short
|My Voodoo Doll
|Mary Stokes Band With The Queen Bees
|Nightmares
|New Dad
|Waiting For Nobody
|Daniel Cohen
|Drowning
|Mark Geary
|Geese Teeth
|We Are Aerials
|What’s With All The Pine
|HousePlants
|Something So Good
|Niamh Regan
|Something Beautiful
|One Morning In August Ft. Ollie Cole
|Jane Birkin
|Clara Tracey
|Too Far Gone
|Another White Lie
|Más o Menos
|Damian O’Neill