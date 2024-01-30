Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol AnochtShows

Ceol Anocht: Show #623 – 30/1/2023

Music Room Sessions

Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman30/01/2024

Come Away With Me Audrey Bridgeman
Anyway Shane For Short
My Voodoo Doll Mary Stokes Band With The Queen Bees
Nightmares New Dad
Waiting For Nobody Daniel Cohen
Drowning Mark Geary
Geese Teeth We Are Aerials
What’s With All The Pine HousePlants
Something So Good Niamh Regan
Something Beautiful One Morning In August Ft. Ollie Cole
Jane Birkin Clara Tracey
Too Far Gone Another White Lie
Más o Menos Damian O’Neill
