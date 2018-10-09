Ceol Anocht: Show #76 – 9/10/2018
Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #76 – 9/10/2018

Martin Bridgeman 2 hours ago
Less than a minute
Ceol Anocht with Martin Bridgeman
Ceol Anocht with Martin Bridgeman

Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 9/10/2018

…and here’s the playlist:

Prime Number Bitch Falcon
Dance x 3 Clare Sands / Jimmy Smyth
Take Five Dave Brubeck
2 Cents Vulpynes
That’s What They Say Michelle Lewis
A Trick Of The Light Villagers
Caught In It Pale Rivers
Transistor Corazon Melissa Greener
#9 Dream John Lennon
In The Madness Scott Maher
Intro / O’Carolan’s Concerto Kevin Burke
Everybody Loves You Soak
Long Time Waiting Villagers
Come Back And Love Again Surreal Audio
Blue Murder Jack Keeshan
Jealous Guy John Lennon
Storm Before The Calm Gavin Mee
It’ll All Be Okay My Darling Úna Keane
Maxine Donald Fagen
Gravity Paul Weller
Lace John Blek
For No One The Beatles
The 4:19 Lewis And Leigh
Banks Of the Barrow Ciaran Somers / Nicolas Quemener

 

Martin Bridgeman

© Copyright 2018 CK Broadcasting Ltd · All Rights Reserved
Registered office: Leggettsrath Business Park, Carlow Road, Kilkenny, Ireland
Sites: kclr96fm.com ·
Close