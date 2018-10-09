Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #76 – 9/10/2018
Tonight’s show will be available on the KCLR App until 9/10/2018
…and here’s the playlist:
|Prime Number
|Bitch Falcon
|Dance x 3
|Clare Sands / Jimmy Smyth
|Take Five
|Dave Brubeck
|2 Cents
|Vulpynes
|That’s What They Say
|Michelle Lewis
|A Trick Of The Light
|Villagers
|Caught In It
|Pale Rivers
|Transistor Corazon
|Melissa Greener
|#9 Dream
|John Lennon
|In The Madness
|Scott Maher
|Intro / O’Carolan’s Concerto
|Kevin Burke
|Everybody Loves You
|Soak
|Long Time Waiting
|Villagers
|Come Back And Love Again
|Surreal Audio
|Blue Murder
|Jack Keeshan
|Jealous Guy
|John Lennon
|Storm Before The Calm
|Gavin Mee
|It’ll All Be Okay My Darling
|Úna Keane
|Maxine
|Donald Fagen
|Gravity
|Paul Weller
|Lace
|John Blek
|For No One
|The Beatles
|The 4:19
|Lewis And Leigh
|Banks Of the Barrow
|Ciaran Somers / Nicolas Quemener