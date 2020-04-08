Ceol Anocht – Studio 2 Sessions – Leah Sohotra (20/2/2020)

Every so often, a song comes by me that makes me play it again. And again. So it was with “Grendel” by Leah Sohotra, a musician based in Cork. I sought out the album and “Breaded Crickets” arrived and I was impressed again and again by the combination of song, lyric, melody and production.

As sometimes happens, more information came to me and a ‘buzz’ developed. More background information, a great sense of the project. Plans were hatched, a date was set, and so Leah and her producer Martin Leahy came up to Kilkenny. We had a great time in Studio 2, chatting, recording, talking about her work. It was a nice change to have the producer involved in the session so we got another perspective on the project.

Here’s how got on…