Chainsaw and charm bracelet among items taken in two burglaries in Co Carlow last night
Both happened in the Rathvilly area
Gardai in Carlow are investigating two separate burglaries in the Rathvilly area last night.
The first at 8pm was at a house in Knocklishen where a side door was forced open.
Jewellery taken includes gold wedding band, engagement ring and eternity ring as well as a silver pocket watch.
The second was discovered half an hour later at Knockavagh when a house window and shed door were found forced open.
A Husqvarna chainsaw and charm bracelet were taken in this case.
Anyone with information on either incident should contact gardai.