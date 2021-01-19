Chair of Kilkenny IFA calls for “responsible dog ownership” following local sheep kill

You’re being urged to keep your dogs under control following recent sheep killings locally.

A flock was attacked last week in Inistioge’s Old Court, with many of the animals left dead.

Jim Mulhall, the Chair of Kilkenny IFA, says it’s a particularly dangerous time of year for the animals right now, during lambing season.

He’s urging all dog owners to help prevent similar incidents from happening again telling KCLR News “I suppose the message is responsible dog ownership and people have to know where their dogs are at all times, this is a critical time for all sheep farmers, sheep are lambing outdoors in a lot of cases and we have young lambs and the last thing we want to see is another scenario where sheep or young lambs are being attacked by dogs so the key message is know where your dog is at all times, just responsible dog ownership”.

He adds “People are legally responsible for their dogs and the damage that their dogs may cause or damage to livestock or indeed the stress to both man and beast that can be caused by potential sheep kills and the worrying and stress that it causes to sheep so people need to take responsibility for their dogs and know where their dogs are at all times”.