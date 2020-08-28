Survey shows two-thirds support for Kilkenny High St pedestrianisation

Kilkenny is a city for walking and we should be trying to make it more walker-friendly, according to the President of the Kilkenny Chambers Colin Ahern.

A survey by the local Chambers of Commerce to guage the response of business people to the one-way system introduced in the city centre since the coronavirus lockdown.

62% say they’s like to pedestrianise High Street from the Friary Street junction to James Street.

A huge number of 72% say they’s like to see the current one-way system kept in place even when the social distancing is no longer needed.

Chambers President Colin Ahern says the feeling among traders seems to have changed due to the success of the current measures.

Mr Ahern says it’s becoming clear that Kilkenny is a great city to walk around and we could make it more walking-friendly.

He says the reseach show that there’s supoort for keeping the current one-way system permanently if it’s done properly.