Chimney fire draws fire personnel and Gardaí to Carlow Town

Emergency services have been busy in Carlow Town tonight.

Burrin Street was closed outbound for a short time after a fire broke out in a chimney at a house on Burrin Street at about 8:30pm.

Members of County Carlow Fire & Rescue attended the scene, aided by local Gardaí.

A spokesperson’s told KCLR News that nobody was injured and the street’s been opened up again with everything back to normal.