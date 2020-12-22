KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Chimney fire draws fire personnel and Gardaí to Carlow Town
It happened at a house on Burrin Street
Emergency services have been busy in Carlow Town tonight.
Burrin Street was closed outbound for a short time after a fire broke out in a chimney at a house on Burrin Street at about 8:30pm.
Members of County Carlow Fire & Rescue attended the scene, aided by local Gardaí.
A spokesperson’s told KCLR News that nobody was injured and the street’s been opened up again with everything back to normal.