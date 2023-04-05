Chocolatier with outlets in Thomastown and Kilkenny city she’s working hard to get ready for Easter

A local businesswoman says she’s been working hard to get ready for Easter since Christmas.

Chocolatier Mary Teehan runs the Truffle Fairy and has shops in Thomastown and on Ormonde Street in Kilkenny city.

She’s been telling KCLR that business is booming and already this year she’s made hundreds of eggs on top of her individual choc treats.

Watch her at work here:

Just days away from Easter weekend she’s been updating our Sue Nunn.

Hear the conversation in full here: