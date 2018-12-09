Christmas lights parade taking place in Kilkenny today as part of major fundraiser

You can expect some slight delays in Kilkenny this afternoon as a major truck, tractor, vintage car, and bike run is set to take place.

The ‘Plough Through the City’ event is in aid of the Samaritans and organised by Threecastles GAA club.

It gets underway from 3pm in Chancellors Mills in the city heading out to Threecastles and then back to the city via the Ballyragget Road.

Derek Deegan is one of the organisers and he says all the vehicles will be lit up with Christmas lights.

The event will be well marshalled and any delays will be kept to a minimum.