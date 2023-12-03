Christmas lights parade taking place in Kilkenny today

You can expect some slight delays in Kilkenny this afternoon as a major truck, tractor, vintage car, and bike run is set to take place.

The ‘Plough Through the City’ event is in aid of MS Society Kilkenny and organised by Threecastles GAA club.

At approximately 4pm, the convoy of tractors will be leaving Daltons Mills on the Freshford Rd to finish up in High Street, Kilkenny City at approximately 5.30pm. Registration is starting from 2pm!

Gardai are reminding people there will be alternative routes in place but to expect delays during the tractor run.

The event will be well marshalled and any delays will be kept to a minimum.