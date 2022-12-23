Christmas shoppers in Kilkenny urged to dig deep for local Special Olympic athletes

The annual Cops on Donut Shops fundraiser for local Special Olympic athletes is back on the High St in Kilkenny today.

If you are out doing the last of the Christmas shopping then a nice sugary treat might help to keep the energy levels up.

By purchasing them you can also help to get our local athletes to Berlin next year for the World games.

Gary Gordon says the weather might be against them today but he’s hoping people will be as supportive as they always are.

He says after the past two years it would mean a lot to the local athletes:

“They’ve missed out on all the events for the last two years or so. We’re getting back into the swing of things now so it’s great craic. The athletes love it and we love to support the athletes”