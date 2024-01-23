Cillian Murphy in the running for an Oscar

Cillian Murphy has been nominated for the Academy Award for Actor in a Leading Role.

The Cork man, who’s married to artist & Kilkenny native Yvonne McGuinness, picked up one of the 13 nods for Oppenheimer.

He’s up against Bradley Cooper, Colman Domingo, Paul Giamatti and Jeffrey Wright. But disappointment there for fellow Irish Andrew Scott and Barry Keoghan who missed out in that category while Paul Mescall, who also has family ties to Kilkenny, failed to secure a place in the Best Supporting Actor for his role in All Of Us Strangers.

There’s eleven nominations for Poor Things – which was co-produced by a Dublin company.

The awards ceremony takes place in Los Angeles on March 10th.