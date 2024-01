Cillian Murphy in the running for an Oscar

Cillian Murphy has been nominated for the Academy Award for Actor in a Leading Role.

The Cork man, who’s married to artist & Kilkenny native Yvonne McGuinness, picked up one of the 13 nods for Oppenheimer.

He’s up against Bradley Cooper, Colman Domingo, Paul Giamatti and Jeffrey Wright.¬† But disappointment there for fellow Irish Andrew Scott and Barry Keoghan who missed out in that category while Paul Mescall, who also has family ties to Kilkenny, failed to secure a place in the Best Supporting Actor for his role in All Of Us Strangers.

There’s eleven nominations for Poor Things – which was co-produced by a Dublin company.

The awards ceremony takes place in Los Angeles on March 10th.