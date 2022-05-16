Clean Up Carlow and Tidy Towns working towards winning back gold

Resident associations and community groups across Carlow were thanked for their contribution in keeping the town clean at a recent meeting of the Carlow Municipal District.

The thanks came following the approval of the annual environmental Tidy Towns grans.

Carlow councillor Ken Murnane was one of those in attendance that thanked the volunteers.

He says that such work helps to promote Carlow town and county, telling KCLR News “Basically the Tidy Towns committee in Carlow do great work to promote Carlow in many areas, this week the Clean Up Carlow attended a meeting with the Tidy Towns to offer their assistance to help promote cleanups in the town, I believe that both these committees will make a great difference to the litter problem in Carlow and in many other areas”.

He also outlines a key aim; “The Carlow Town committee is looking at areas that where previously Carlow lost their gold medal so the Tidy Towns will be actively working this year to try and actually win back the gold medal like we have a silver medal but the goal is to get back our gold medal and I would be very hopeful that under the Chairmanship of Ken Brooker this hopefully will happen this year”.