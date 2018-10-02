Local Cllr to question review upholding closure of Mullinavat Post Office

The Cathaoirlach of Kilkenny County Council says he wants further clarification of how an appeal against the closure of Mullinavat Post Office was carried out.

An Post says it will not be re-opening the local post office in the south Kilkenny village after an independent appeals process upheld their original decision.

Over 250 locals attended a public meeting and close to a thousand submissions were made calling for their local services to be restored.

Local Cllr Eamon Aylward says that he’s not ready to let this be the final word and will be querying just how the appeals process was undertaken.