Close contact rules to change in schools across Kilkenny and Carlow

Contact tracing is being stopped in primary schools and childcare facilities across Carlow and Kilkenny from Monday next.

It means that the testing of asymptomatic children, considered to be close contacts of a confirmed covid case, will be discontinued.

The measures do not include special education facilities.

Children under 13 and deemed close contacts in childcare settings, will not have to restrict their movements unless advised to do so by Public Health.

Public health advice remains that any child aged 13yrs or under who displays symptoms consistent with COVID-19 should rapidly self-isolate and not attend school.