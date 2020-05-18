Close contacts of confirmed Covid-19 cases to be tested from today

Close contacts of people with Covid-19 will be tested for the virus even if they don’t have symptoms from today.

The Irish College of General Practitioners says it was informed of the changes to the contact tracing process by the HSE yesterday.

It means a patient’s close contacts will be tested for the virus on Day 1 and Day 7, whether or not they have symptoms.

Local GP Dr Tadhg Crowley says its just part of the overall plans to ramp up testing so that they can closely monitor the virus and keep it under control.