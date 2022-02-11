Close to €5million allocated to Carlow and Kilkenny in Sports Capital grants

Close to €5million’s been allocated locally under the Sports Capital scheme.

As part of a €150million pot for the country Minister Jack Chambers has announced €2,790,811 for 33 groupings in Kilkenny with €1,997,741 for 35 clubs in Carlow. (See local spends below with full list here).

Fianna Fáil deputies John McGuinness and Jennifer Murnane O’Connor have told KCLR News that they’re delighted to see such a strong investment in grassroots sports from this Government, and particularly happy to see such a strong investment in Carlow and Kilkenny.

They add “It’s great to see such a strong focus in supporting grassroots sport in communities. Volunteer clubs in towns and villages across Carlow and Kilkenny will be able to deliver new and important projects focussed on delivering really important projects aimed at improving participation across the board, providing enhanced facilities for clubs with strong female participation and supporting clubs active in disadvantaged communities.”

While Fine Gael’s John Paul Phelan has also welcomed the monies, pointing out “It’s great to see a variety of sports being catered for in this investment”.

KILKENNY

CARLOW